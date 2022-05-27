A flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch were issued early Friday afternoon for Lancaster County where heavy rains and winds caused some damage, but were not as severe as anticipated.

The National Weather Service in State issued a flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch at 2 p.m., and it remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Yet the threat of severe weather had largely passed by 3 p.m. although more showers remained possible this evening, according to Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University.

A weather-related power outage affecting 31 customers near Kirkwood was reported by PPL which said power would be restored by 12:30 a.m. Saturday. That was the only weather-related power outage reported Friday afternoon.

New warning issued for eastern LanCo. The #SevereWeather threat will end by 3 p.m., but light rain won’t move east of LanCo. until around 4 p.m. Another round of showers and storms is possible this evening, but they’ll be weaker than what’s moving through right now. #PAwx https://t.co/6WqRvP4QFd — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) May 27, 2022

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Schuylkill and York are included in the flood watch, which will remain in effect through Friday evening.

In addition to the counties included in the flood watch, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, North Hampton and Philadelphia are included in the severe thunderstorm watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Y68iPCsKNW — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 27, 2022

The flood watch listed possible impacts including excessive runoff resulting in rivers, creeks and streams flooding.

Urban areas and locations with “poor drainage” may experience flooding, as well, the flood watch said.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding.

The flood watch coincides with a time when potentially damaging thunderstorms are forecast to move through the region.

“Severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible,” NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

According to NWS in State College, an “isolated weak, short-lived tornado is possible” with a low probability for “widespread hazardous weather.”

Severe weather is possible tomorrow (Fri) mainly over southern & eastern PA. Although localized damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats, an isolated brief, weak tornado is possible. Timing of greatest severe threat: 12pm - 8pm. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/LPLxEsusGd — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 27, 2022