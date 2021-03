Heavy thunderstorms on Sunday resulted in a Salisbury Township barn taking damage, according to a report by WGAL.

The roof of the barn, located on Millwood Road, was torn off by heavy straight-line winds, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College said.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The damage occurred in the same area that was hit by a tornado in 2016, according to the report.