Ryan Argenti couldn’t believe the destruction he was witnessing.

“It was mind boggling, incredible damage,” he said “We had never seen anything like it before.”

It was early last September, and Argenti, a student studying meteorology at Millersville University, was inside a car traveling through New Jersey with a group of his peers. They were chasing powerful storms up the East Coast as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across the region.

There, they encountered an EF-3 tornado, a designation that means a storm is capable of winds up to 165 miles per hour. They captured the storm and its destruction on video, which shows downed wires, snapped telephone poles, destroyed trees and even a house with its roof blown off.

“When we saw that damage and the aftermath, it really opened our eyes,” Argenti said of what he and the other students witnessed that day in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Even in the video, viewers can hear the students’ concern grow after the initial excitement of the chase: “We got to make sure people are OK,” one of them says.

Nearly a year later, that sentiment remains, but now it’s fueling a new research effort by the students and Millersville faculty — one they believe could lead to a better understanding of tornadoes and, hopefully, improve forecasting, especially in the northeastern United States.

“Tornadoes are responsible for a high percentage of weather-related deaths and injuries in the United States each year despite the fact that warning lead times have significantly improved in recent years,” a project webpage reads. “A large part of this is due to remaining forecasting challenges.”

And though parts of the project, called TILTTING, are already underway, the students are only a little more than halfway to meeting their $34,000 fundraising goal.

Chasing storms

TILTTING is an acronym for the project’s scientifically complex title — Thermodynamic Investigation of LCL Thresholds during Tornado-genesis and its Influence in the Northeast and Great Plains. (LCL is itself short for “lifted condensation level,” a meteorological measurement the height of a cloud base. In the case of tornadoes, a lower LCL is associated with greater tornado risk.)

Argenti and fellow student Shane Martrich, both juniors, were able to explain their work in layman's terms. The project’s aim, they said, is to chase storms that produce, or have the potential to produce, tornadoes. In the process, they’ll deploy a number of scientific instruments, which are designed to record specific weather conditions within the storms, producing data that can be analyzed to gain insight into how tornadoes form and subsequently behave, they said.

“Seeing a tornado, from a weather geek standpoint, is always nice, too,” Martrich said, excited for the opportunity, which he will share as part of a 17-student team.

The project began last month and will run through the end of October. “Because tornadogenesis research in the northeast is sparse, our data collection and analyses will help fill these knowledge gaps and improve tornado warning lead times,” reads a project description.

Already, the students have been out on the chase this year, Martrich said. As officials at the National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms on March 31, Millersville researchers were making the hour-long trip to the Camp Hill area of Cumberland County, where weather models showed conditions that were most favorable, locally, for a tornado to spawn, he said.

No tornado formed that day, Argenti said, but the students got to use their recording equipment.

“We still got useful data,” he said.

Over the remainder of the project period, the researchers will make similar storm-chasing trips throughout their project area, including a planned trip to the Great Plains in late spring to coincide with that region’s peak tornado season, he said.

Ideally, Martrich said, they’d be able to observe upward of 10 tornadoes this year, recording weather conditions — including temperature, pressure, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction and GPS location — immediately before, during and after each storm.

At each site, they’ll rely on vehicle-mounted recording instruments, as well as others attached to weather balloons, the students said. And hopefully, they’ll also be operating a durable, plane-like drone that will be equipped with similar sensors that can be flown directly into tornadoes from a safe distance away, they said.

“With tornadoes, period, no matter where they go, they are always going to be dangerous,” Argenti said, explaining that the team will take numerous safety precautions. “You never want to be in a scenario where you are chasing a tornado and then all of a sudden it’s chasing you.”

Fundraising underway

The Millersville students are still raising money for the effort. Because their approach is untested, research grants seemed unavailable, they said.

So instead, they launched a crowdfunding campaign, hoping for private donations and sponsorships. Originally, they thought $25,000 would be enough, but due to inflation, including higher gas prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they had to raise their goal to $34,000, Argenti said.

As of early April 11, the group had raised $17,661.50 toward their goal, which, when reached, would cover both equipment and travel expenses. Donations can be made through a link on the project’s website: www.tiltting.com.

If successful, Argenti and Martrich said they hope the project will continue into subsequent years, possibly adding other schools as partners. Ideally, the students would continue the research in graduate school, amassing data from hundreds of storms, they said.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, will be among the faculty members assisting the students.

Speaking about the project, Elliott explained why tornado research is important in the northeast. Though it’s a region not commonly known for its funnel clouds, that could change, he said.

“The number of tornadoes and the damage that they’ve caused has been increasing, steadily and dramatically, since the 1950s,” Elliot said, referring to storms in Pennsylvania.

He provided data to back his claim, showing that the number of recorded tornadoes in the state has risen over the decades, with only a few dozen in both the 1950s and ‘60s and more than 100 recorded in each decade after. That includes the 1990s and 2010s, which each had more than 200 tornadoes recorded.

In Lancaster County, there have been more than 30 recorded tornadoes since the 1950s — 13 since 2000 and six since 2010, according to figures shared by officials at the National Weather Service. The two most recent tornadoes were both recorded in May 2019. In at least the past decade, all tornadoes that touched down in Lancaster County have been rated EF-2 (111 to 135 mph wind speeds) or lower.

“Why are we seeing this trend in the northeast?,” Elliot said, speaking rhetorically. “That is what we are trying to research. That is what we are trying to find out.”