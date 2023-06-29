An East Lampeter Township resident is hoping a small change to a stop sign could have a big impact on safety.

Gordon Groff wrote to The Watchdog concerned about a stop sign at the intersection of Millcross and Pitney roads. It’s a normal stop sign, but it comes with a caveat: Drivers turning right aren’t required to stop. Groff said this exception has created “close calls” for years because the language on the sign — “STOP except for right turns” — can confuse people.

The intersection has only gotten worse in the past few years with development, Groff said, including nearby apartment complexes that add to the traffic. Pitney Road also empties out onto Greenfield Road, where he predicts the Walnut Street extension will add more traffic in the fall.

The sign should be a total stop for all drivers, Groff said, to avoid potential collisions and congestion.

“It’s like playing chicken, hoping other drivers see and understand the unusual signage,” he said.

East Lampeter Manager Ralph Hutchison said the intersection hasn’t been an issue in the past, though he acknowledged the Walnut Street extension could impact traffic at Millcross and Pitney.

Hutchison pointed out a few forms on the township’s website (eastlampetertownship.org) to formally request changes to road signage on township roads. The road sign request form and traffic calming request form are right on East Lampeter’s main page under the hyperlink “Applications and forms.” The Watchdog directed Groff to the paperwork, which he said he’s filled out and shared with the township.

Updating a road sign may seem like a simple procedure, but Hutchison said it does take time. A request like this usually requires a study, and an ordinance must be adopted to officially change the sign.

Millcross and Pitney are both township-owned roads, so the issue will be handled solely under East Lampeter’s purview. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has its own process for handling sign requests for state-owned roads.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.