East Lampeter police
DRUG CHARGES
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Randy Parke, 57, of Leola, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine after he ran from officers after he was approached for an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of East Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 16, police said. Parke was found to be in possession of 12.5 grams of methamphetamine packed in four separate bags, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Mary Hilliard, 19, of Airville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped a vehicle that had a license plate that was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike at 5 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.
FALSE IDENTIFICATION
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Albert Ellis Jr., 48, of Washington Boro, was charged with false identification after he provided false information to police about his identity due to having a warrant at the Days Inn, 34 Eastbrook Road, at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 15, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Emily Davis, 30, of Manheim, was charged with terroristic threats after she sent a woman a text that said she would "send a bullet" in the woman at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 15, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Jeffrey Segarra-Maldonado, 32, of Lancaster was charged with simple assault after he assaulted a woman, causing facial injuries at the Quality Inn, 2129 Lincoln Highway East, at 2:15 a.m. Feb. 15, police said.
THEFT
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Ralph Trego, 38, of New Holland, was charged with receiving stolen property after police stopped a vehicle that had a license plate that was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike at 5 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.
Lancaster city police
POSSESSION OF FIREARMS, DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: Moises Pagan-Rivera, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia after agents from the State Parole had stopped him and found K2 and crack cocaine in the 800 block of South Lime Street at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 29, police said.
LANCASTER: Martwon Johnson, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with carrying firearms without a license, possession of firearms and possession of marijuana after agents from the State Parole had stopped him, searched his vehicle and found a semi-automatic handgun in the 400 block of South Duke Street at 5:22 p.m. Jan. 29, police said. An officer also located a baggie of marijuana on Johnson's person, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI, DRUG CHARGES
MANHEIM TWP.: Steven J. Cina, 29, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop for erratic driving and marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle in the 2200 block of Oregon Pike at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER TWP.: Destiny A. Vidal, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana after officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and smelled marijuana and saw smoke in the 1000 block of Sterling Place at 9:32 p.m. Feb. 11, police said. Inside the vehicle, police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
New Holland police
DUI
NEW HOLLAND: Brandon Haas, 27, of East Earl, was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle struck two parked vehicles and he exhibited numerous signs of intoxication in the 100 block of West Conestoga Street at 3:01 a.m. Feb. 15, police said. Haas had a blood alcohol content of 0.26%, police said.
CORRUPTION OF MINORS
NEW HOLLAND: Tammy L. Grazioli, 54, of East Earl Township, on Feb. 10 was charged with corruption of minors and furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors after she allegedly drove a group of juveniles to Sheetz, 698 W. Main St., on a weekend in April 2018, purchased alcohol for the group, waited for one of the juveniles to purchase marijuana and drove the group back to her residence, police said.