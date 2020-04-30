East Hempfield Township police

THEFT OF VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Purses, valued at $249, were stolen from two vehicles between 4:30 p.m. and 6:36 p.m. April 20 at Noel Dorwart Park, 405 Good Drive, police said.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jamaraqui Lewis, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and harassment following a domestic disturbance around 12:12 a.m. April 19 in the 300 block of Cornell Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Andrew Blessing, 29, of Wrightsville, was charged April 13 with harassment after he called and messaged a person several times between March 31 and April 7, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul Ellis Boas Jr., 45, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle around 9:51 p.m. April 27 on Petersburg Road at Warren Way, police said. Boas's blood alcohol content was 0.144%, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

RETAIL THEFT

QUARRYVILLE: John Everett, 42, of Conawingo, Maryland, was charged with retail theft after he took a jacket from Good's Store in Quarryville April 27, police said.

