Manheim Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Wilman Y. Mejia-Ruiz, 28, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute inside a vehicle, during which Mejia-Ruiz struck a woman in the face approximately 10 times, grabbed her hair, and shook her violently, causing her to strike her head against the passenger seat headrest at 12:45 a.m. April 19 in the 200 block of Jackson Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Kathleen E. Butzer, 33, of Millersville, was charged with possession of heroin and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, following a shoplifting investigation around 3:56 p.m. April 18 in at CVS Pharmacy, 1507 Lititz Pike, police said.

THEFT, SIMPLE ASSAULT, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Bobby Jamal White, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with theft, simple assault and possession of marijuana following a domestic dispute at the hotel, during which White stole a woman's cell phone, valued at $320, and then punched her in the head, struck her in the face and bit her when she attempted to take it back around 9:27 a.m. April 17 at Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, police said. Marijuana was found during a search, police said.

Manor Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Nicholas Marchino, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a domestic dispute during which he hit the victim in the eye area causing redness, and swelling around 9:45 p.m. April 18 in the 200 block of Silverwind Court North, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

EAST PETERSBURG: An unidentified male stole a $499 lawnmower around 11:07 p.m. April 19 in the 5900 block of Leebel Road, police said. A witness said they saw a male wearing a ski mask remove the mower from a residence's front porch and leave in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: Eric Christaldi, 23, of Strasburg, was charged with criminal mischief after a domestic dispute in which he threw a cellphone at a car's windshield, causing it to break around 3:46 p.m. April 19 in the first block of Farm Lane, police said. Total loss is estimated at $294.74, police said.

HARASSMENT

PENN TWP.: Gokhan Utus, 40, of Manheim, was charged April 20 with harassment after he kicked another person in the leg, pushed them backward until they fell on the ground and slapped them across the face during a domestic incident around 8:53 p.m. April 17 in the 500 block of Wood Duck Drive, police said.

