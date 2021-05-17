Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from Reading Fire Department Fire Chief William Stoudt Jr.

An ambulance that was stolen out of Berks County on Monday morning was found by an off-duty paramedic in Lancaster County, according to the Reading Fire Department.

The ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. as paramedics were inside a Reading apartment building tending for someone who called for medical help, said Fire Chief William Stoudt Jr.

Paramedics realized the ambulance had been stolen when they exited the building with the patient, Stoudt said. The theft was immediately reported, and a second ambulance was requested to transport the patient to the hospital.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to our personnel, nor did this have any adverse impact on the condition of the patient,” Stoudt said.

An off-duty paramedic with the Reading Fire Department later spotted the ambulance as he was driving along Route 30 near Strasburg at around 1 p.m. and immediately called 911, Stoudt said. The paramedic followed the stolen ambulance until Pennsylvania State Police caught up and took over the pursuit.

The ambulance later crashed into a truck near Intercourse, Stoudt said. The exact location of the crash was not known.

The driver, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested.

No one was injured in the crash, though the ambulance sustained serious damage, Stoudt said.

The ambulance was towed back to Reading where its damages will be assessed.

A reserve unit will be put into service until the ambulance can be repaired or replaced, Stoudt said.