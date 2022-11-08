Plans for a $59 million apartment complex on the site of the historic Stockyard Inn are moving forward. But the project continues to face opposition from the owner of a neighboring business park, who has filed two court challenges.

“Currently we are on track for a 2024 construction start and completion in 2025,” said Ben Lesher, who is leading the development group proposing The Yards apartment complex.

Last week, the city’s planning commission got its first look at the design for the project, proposed around the former restaurant located at 1147 Lititz Pike. It includes two five-story buildings with a total of 226 apartments – 10 more than initially proposed – and 12,000 square feet of commercial space. The original inn building, which has portions dating to 1750, would be relocated to the northeast corner of the property along Marshall Avenue. Some of the later additions to the inn, a Lancaster dining institution for decades until it closed last year, would be demolished.

The Lancaster city traffic commission also endorsed Lesher’s plans to eliminate two existing driveways and use a connector road built for the business park as the main entrance to the complex.

Lesher told the planners he also plans to make 45 of the apartments affordable housing, available to families who make 60% of the area median income – a federal metric used to establish thresholds for which households qualify to rent units with income restrictions. For the Lancaster metro area, 60% AMI for a family of three in 2021 was $44,820. He is currently seeking grants to fund the affordable housing units, which would be spread throughout the development.

“I’m really excited about this site, and the opportunity to develop a mixed-use project near the Lancaster train station. I hope that it becomes a catalyst for more transit-oriented development in that area,” said Lesher, who also developed the Stadium Row apartments at 816 N. Prince St.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in 2023. Lesher said that planning has taken longer than expected, and his group is taking more time to assemble funding for the affordable housing units. The cost of the project, which was initially estimated at $48 million, has increased 23% due to the effect of inflation on construction prices, Lesher said.

City approvals, changes face court challenge

Meanwhile, the owner of the neighboring business park, Robert Redcay, has been fighting to overturn zoning approvals which the project received last year. Redcay has said the project would hurt the business park by increasing vehicle traffic and blocking the view of his buildings from Lititz Pike.

Through his Brook Farms Development II LLC, Redcay appealed the zoning board’s decision to grant Lesher’s group a special exception to build multi-family housing in the mixed-use district where it’s located, and to exceed the district’s 60-foot maximum building height by 5 feet.

“We filed the appeal as my client does not believe the actions of the zoning hearing board were appropriate, or that the applicants were entitled to the relief received, based on the ordinance as written and related Pa. law,” Todd Bartos, who represents Brook Farms Development II LLC, wrote in an email exchange with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Last week, the judge in the case canceled a hearing on the appeal and scheduled oral arguments in the case to take place on Jan. 17.

In his appeal, Redcay’s attorney, Bartos said Lesher didn’t meet the special exception requirements, including a traffic study. One of Redcay’s concerns is that traffic from the apartments would use private roads in his office park, but Lesher says there is an existing agreement allowing traffic leaving the Stockyard Inn property to use them.

The appeal argues that Lesher’s group didn’t justify the height variance, which they said was needed to project economically feasible. Redcay requested and received a similar height exception for one of the buildings in his office park – a specialty hospital which stands 67.5 feet tall.

In May, several months after Redcay filed his appeal, Lancaster City Council voted to increase the maximum building height in the mixed-use district. It also changed the city zoning ordinance so a traffic study would not be needed for zoning approval.

In July, Redcay sued the city over the zoning ordinance changes. He argued that the changes helped Lesher’s group and hurt his business park. The city’s lawyers say that Redcay’s suit should be dismissed because he filed it after the 30-day appeal period allowed under state law.

In the second suit, which has yet to receive a hearing date, Redcay said the city has “vehemently supported” the apartment proposal.

During the zoning hearing, the city’s director of community planning and economic development submitted a letter supporting the project. Christopher Delfs said the high-density mixed-use project is the type of development that the city wants to see in the area surrounding the Lancaster city Amtrak train station, which is across the street from the proposed apartment complex.

“The requested special exception for multi-family housing and the height variance are critical for the developer to achieve this beneficial vision,” Delfs wrote, adding that the density is also needed to create the affordable housing units included in the project.

The proposed apartments would range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The project would include 289 parking spaces.

The proposal calls for the original four-room stone farmhouse which became the Stockyard Inn to be relocated to the northeast corner of the property, replacing another vacant building which was once Jimmie’s Deluxe Grill.