As the U.S. Supreme Court nears the end of its term, it still has more than a dozen opinions to release — including Groff v. DeJoy, a case involving Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier from Providence Township who refused to work on Sundays, saying it went against his Christian faith.

The court is expected to clarify a 1977 ruling that says companies don’t have to accommodate religious people if doing so creates a burden for the employer. The high court’s clarification could reshape workplaces, potentially giving religious employees more power to seek accommodations, though some experts warn that a ruling in favor of Groff could clash with other workplace laws and policies.

The 45-year-old Groff grew up in Holtwood, attended Mennonite schools and graduated from Millersville University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He spent years doing overseas missionary work prior to first taking a job with the U.S. Postal Service in 2010.

His issue with the Postal Service began in 2015 when the Quarryville post office began delivering packages for Amazon on weekends. Groff requested a transfer to the Holtwood post office to avoid Sunday shifts, but Holtwood added the Sunday work requirement in 2017. Groff missed work 24 times before resigning, saying that he expected to be fired.

Groff sued, and a bevy of conservative Christian rights law firms, including Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, helped appeal his case to the Supreme Court.

The opinion is likely to be released within days.

