Stevens Tech student was homeless after dorms closed. Hotel needed guests. Donors solved that.

When Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology closed its dorms March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, 19-year-old Baird Thompson had no home to return to.

Thompson stayed at a friend’s place in Leola for a few days. That came to an end, and he feared he would have to sleep in his car, he said. But another friend in Columbia took him in.

It was a trying couple of weeks for the graphics communications student, who was making delivery runs for restaurants while trying to keep up with a 17-credit course load.

But then in the beginning of April, Thompson got a place to call home for the rest of the semester when he moved into a room at Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St., that is being paid for by donors wanting to help homeless college students.

About a half dozen Stevens’ students have stayed at the hotel, which made its own contribution by cutting its room rate in half for the donors helping the students, Kevin Bergman, hotel general manager, said.

“It was probably one of the biggest, most refreshing resets for me,” said Thompson, a 2019 Manheim Township High School graduate who grew up experiencing frequent moves, evictions and housing insecurity. “I don’t have to worry about where I’m staying the next night, but can focus on my studies.”

“I’m still kind of confused about the whole thing,” he said. “I never experienced so much generosity, or realized it was there.”

Thompson said he has kept up with his seven courses conducted by video chat and email. Classes end May 6.

A conversation during a weekly men’s Bible study on March 13 led to the timely help for Thompson and other students, said William Adams, who retired in 1994 as chairman of Armstrong World Industries.

John Meeder, who is a study group member, president of Meeder Development and a principal investor in the partnership that took over the hotel in 2013, shared his concern about having to lay off hotel staff, Adams said. Jesse North of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship mentioned the housing challenge facing college students.

It was an aha moment, Adams said. He and others created a housing fund for the students at the hotel. They hoped it would boost occupancy and keep some hotel staff on the job.

Told of the difference the room was making for Thompson, Adams said, “I’m glad it worked.”

Thompson found out about the hotel because Robyn Meadows Hodgson, his former English composition instructor at Stevens, knew about his difficult home life and had kept in contact.

“I asked him where he was living,” Hodgson said of a text she sent him. He told her he might end up sleeping in his car, he said.

Concerned, she called him, and he followed her instructions to call student services at Stevens. The college connected him with the hotel.

“Send me a photo,” Hodgson texted Thompson. “I want to know you are safe.”

Thompson sent her a photo of the hotel room and texted, “I am literally crying.”