A Stevens man spat in an officer's face and pushed him when police responded to his home on Sept. 9 after the man’s roommate had called police saying he was "totally undressed and inside destroying the house," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Responding East Cocalico Township officers arrived to find found 55-year-old Timothy Hauck naked and in his disheveled room. Hauck "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic," and furniture, television and other electronics were turned over, police said.

Hauck’s roommate told dispatchers that Hauck had a history of drug use.

Hauck initially followed officers’ commands and agreed to come out of his room to meet with ambulance personnel. But shortly after, Hauck cursed at the officer and nearly pushed him over, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Hauck and began to take him out of his bedroom, where he turned and "spit directly in [the officer's] face," police said.

Hauck agreed to let the officers put a pair of pants on him, police said, but then went back to being combative.

"He was calm for moments and then would yell and swear at us incoherently," police said in the affidavit.

Officers took Hauck to the Ephrata Community Hospital, but he initially refused to get out of the car, police said. When he did, he continued to try to spit at officers.

Police said he also tried to spit on hospital employees.

Hauck was evaluated and taken to Lancaster County Prison, where he remains after failing to pay $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

He's charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by prisoner.

He has a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill scheduled for Sept. 22.

