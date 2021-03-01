A two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township left a Stevens man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Matthew S. Weaver, 20, was identified by police on Monday as the the fatality.

Weaver was traveling west on West 28th Division Highway at around 12:28 p.m. on Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle due to the rainy conditions and wet roadway surface and entered the eastbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle that had attempted to brake, police said.

First responders were initially dispatched to Route 322 between Pumping Station Road and the Lebanon County line after receiving a report of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway and a person lying unconscious, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications. A fire chief told the supervisor that Weaver was receiving CPR.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Lancaster General Hospital, police said.

The Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene at around 1:10 p.m., the supervisor said.

Weaver underwent a CTC scan on Sunday to confirm his cause of death, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. The results of the scan have not been released.

Traffic was rerouted from the area at Pumping Station Road, the supervisor said.