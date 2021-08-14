A Stevens man has been charged after he was seen on video entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.

Edward McAlanis was charged on July 14 with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to charging documents.

Surveillance footage captured McAlanis inside the Capitol rotunda around 3 p.m., the FBI said.

The FBI first began looking into McAlanis on Jan. 10, after receiving pictures of him inside and outside the Capitol from a tipster, according to a statement of facts. The tipster shares mutual friends with McAlanis.

Investigators then used phone records to determine that McAlanis’ cellphone was present inside the Capitol, later being told by a second tipster a family friend of McAlanis, that he had told family and friends he had broken into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the FBI said. McAlanis also shared photos of himself inside the building.

McAlanis was released on $10,000 bail on July 20 and ordered to attend mental health services and submit to random drug testing, court documents show. He was also ordered to surrender any firearms at his residence and his passport, and his travel was restricted to the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Attempts to reach McAlanis by phone Saturday were not immediately successful.