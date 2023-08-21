Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 20.

1. Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler spotted in Lititz store

Musician Steven Tyler, best known as the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, stopped by hardware store Bomberger's in Lititz last Tuesday, joining a long list of celebrities who have stopped by Lancaster County.

Tyler was looking for a new shower head, says Bomberger's assistant manager Mike Hathaway.

Aerosmith kicks off its tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Sept. 2. While many major artists prepare for tours at Lancaster County's Rock Lititz, the live entertainment mecca and its associated companies generally do not comment on their clients.

2. Finding $3,000 at Gap grocery - and not turning it in - comes with costly lesson

A Chester County man learned a costly lesson when he found and kept a $3,000 wad of cash someone dropped at a Gap grocery store a year ago.

To be exact, it cost him $1,815 — and 75 cents. And 20 hours of community service. And who-knows-how-much money for a lawyer.

A Lancaster County judge last month ordered Lawrence Sandstrom, 80, of Parkesburg, to pay the $1,815.75, which covers court costs and a $650 fee to enter a yearlong probationary program that will let him avoid a criminal conviction.

That old adage, “Finders keepers, losers weepers?” It isn’t always true.

3. At Middle Creek Lake, thousands of invasive carp are being evicted to save native species

Thousands of non-native, invasive carp have taken over Middle Creek Lake. They are being evicted to help migratory waterfowl and other gamefish at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in northern Lancaster County.

In five weekly trappings so far this summer by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, special nets baited with cracked corn in lake shallows have already captured more than 1,600 carp 12-18 inches long.

The common carp, along with some mirror carp, are euthanized on the spot in tubs of water, isopropyl alcohol and clove oil, then taken to a local farmer who composts them and spreads the remains as fertilizer on crop fields.

4. Tyson Foods ends its three-day workweek pilot program

Changes in the chicken market have led Tyson Foods near New Holland to end its three-day workweek, a recruitment move launched in 2021 that attracted national attention for its bold proposition that included paying workers for 36 hours while working 27.

A Tyson Foods spokesperson said last Wednesday that the processing plant where chicken was turned into nuggets and other products has returned to a traditional five-day work week due to a “shift in customer demand.” So have the two other U.S. Tyson chicken plants that participated in the pilot program, and one of those plants is now set to close in October.

“The three-day work week consisted of two production teams working either Monday-Wednesday or Thursday-Saturday on both day and night shift for a total of six days of weekly production,” a Tyson Foods spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “This schedule concluded in April of this year."

5. Lancaster Township bans single-use plastic bags

Lancaster Township became the first municipality in Lancaster County to ban single-use plastic bags at its meeting Monday night.

Supervisors passed the ordinance — promoting the use of reusable bags and prohibiting commercial establishments from using single-use plastic ones — without discussion. Council member Ben Bamford was absent.

Starting Jan. 1, retailers can charge for paper bags or provide them for free. Any fees collected would go to the retailer and must be identified as a “paper bag charge” on the customer receipt.