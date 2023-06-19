Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 12, and Sunday, June 18.

1. 10-year Pennsylvania deer study shakes up what hunters thought they knew

After an unprecedented 10-year deer-behavior study in which 1,120 whitetails have been caught and many of their movements tracked around the clock, Pennsylvania deer hunters may be shocked to learn commonly held beliefs and hunting tactics don’t hold water.

But following 274 bucks, does and fawns fitted with GPS collars and recording their movements via satellite in almost real time, day and night, tells a different story.

According to the Deer-Forest Study, most deer spent the early hours after dawn in their cozy beds, not moving greatly until 10 a.m. What’s more, the peak movement for bucks was between noon and 1 p.m., when many hunters are back at camp for a nap or lunch.

2. 'White Lotus' actor Steve Zahn spotted at Lancaster businesses, Central Market

Zahn was spotted at several businesses in downtown Lancaster Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, including record store and boutique Dreaming Human, The Bread Pedaler restaurant and Lancaster Central Market.

Zahn, whose daughter, Audrey Zahn, is appearing in the Fulton Theatre's production of "Grease," stopped by Dreaming Human Thursday morning. Then, on Friday morning, he was spotted at Farm 2 Table Creations at Lancaster Central Market.

3. 3 employees buy Marion Court Room in downtown Lancaster

In downtown Lancaster, Marion Court Room has been sold to three employees who say they aren’t planning major changes to the longtime restaurant and bar which features live music and a large, covered patio.

Shawn Robinson, Jessica Goldberg and Eric Yeager paid $2.2 million June 8 for the 7 E. Marion St. restaurant property that includes several tracts along North Christian Street between East Orange and East Marion streets. The purchase price did not include the restaurant’s liquor license and some fixtures, furnishings, and equipment.

The employees bought the business from longtime owners Mike Geesey and Tom Ponessa. Both buyers and sellers declined to disclose the total purchase price.

4. Elizabethtown police chief retiring after 5-1/2 years; follows giving 'the finger' to officer in another department

After 5½ years as Elizabethtown’s police chief, Edward Cunningham is retiring.

Details were not immediately available last Monday, but borough Councilman Lanty Moss confirmed Cunningham notified the borough last week that he was retiring. His retirement comes a month after he made a crude gesture to an officer in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Mayor Clarence Mummert said Cunningham’s retirement was unexpected and that Cunningham did not give a reason.

Cunningham, reached by phone, said he was “done talking about this whole incident. I’ve got nothing more to say.”

Before hanging up, Cunningham confirmed he sent an email to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter from his personal email referring to LNP’s story about the gesture.

The email said: “Ed Cunningham here... I want to thank you for the story that you wrote. It has really changed my life.”

5. Upper Leacock Twp. man guilty of killing 2 men whose burned bodies were found in truck

After a weeklong trial, the jury found Ezequiel B. Almodovar, 38, guilty of shooting Jonathan Rivera, 29, of Lancaster, and Eugenio Morales-Torres, 33, of Columbia, on July 27, 2020, at his home at 1575 Hunsecker Road, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

He then drove their bodies in Morales-Torres’ truck to a farm lane on Charlestown Road in Manor Township and set it on fire, the jury found. Their bodies were found the next day.

The jury deliberated a little over two hours before returning its verdict.

The two first-degree murder convictions carry mandatory sentences of life in prison with no opportunity for parole. He was also convicted of two counts of abuse of corpse, and one count each of reckless burning and tampering with evidence. He will be sentenced later.