The granddaughter of the first Steinman to own a newspaper in Lancaster helped mark the end Friday of the family’s long history as publishers of a daily newspaper.

“LNP has been in my family for nearly 158 years. In fact, four generations of Steinmans have supported daily news in the Lancaster County community. Now after careful planning and much thought, we’re gifting ownership of LNP to WITF,” Beverly R. “Peggy” Steinman, chairman emeritus of Steinman Communications and co-chairman emeritus of The Steinman Foundation, said in a video message played during an employee luncheon she attended Friday in LNP’s downtown Lancaster offices.

Beginning Saturday, LNP Media Group becomes a public benefit corporation and will operate as a subsidiary or WITF, the Harrisburg-based public broadcasting station operator.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to steward this wonderful organization in Lancaster County into the future,” said Ron Hetrick, president and CEO of WITF. “There’s a legacy here of service and we’re going to continue that legacy of serving the Lancaster community.”

To support the mission and activities of both LNP and WITF, Steinman Communications and WITF created the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, which will be overseen by WITF and funded by a donation from The Steinman Foundation.

Media involvement not over

“It’s not like the Steinman family is walking away from media. It will continue to ensure that Lancaster Farming has a robust future,” said Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications. “It’s also made a commitment through the Steinman foundation to provide seed funding for what I believe will be a tremendously important organization in the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement.”

Krasne is becoming the chair of the board of managers of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement which will support professional development of journalists, innovation in media and education as well as initiatives meant to combat disinformation.

“Readers and citizens need to be discriminating in what they rely on in terms of fact-based news and information,” Krasne said. “The Steinman institute is going to help make the public aware of the challenges we face as a society because of the scourge of disinformation.”

Peggy Steinman’s grandfather, A.J. Steinman, began publishing the Intelligencer, an LNP forerunner, in 1866. His children, James Hale Steinman (Peggy’s dad) and John Frederick Steinman, expanded the family’s newspaper holdings as well as the company’s presence in Lancaster city.

“My father and grandfather cared deeply about making sure Lancaster County had access to high quality, trusted local journalism. I believe WITF will continue to provide this service and carry on a tradition for our community,” Peggy Steinman said in the video message.

Other family members attending Friday’s luncheon included Hale Ansberry Krasne and Carrie Hill, granddaughters of James Hale Steinman who both serve on the boards of Steinman Communications and the Steinman Foundation. Robert Krasne and Hale Ansberry Krasne are married.

The luncheon included an hour-long presentation that Robert Krasne described as an off-the-record “family discussion.” Krasne and Hetrick offered some comments before the presentation, as did Shane Zimmerman, president of both Steinman Communications and the Steinman Foundation.

“The world of media the landscape has changed, the industry has changed and I think that this combination puts both organizations on a trajectory for success in the future,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just very excited about that and think it’s just going to be a wonderful partnership. It’s an exciting day for LNP and I think for WITF.”