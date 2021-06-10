The Steinman Foundation awarded three area high school and college students with the James Hale Steinman Memorial Scholarship virtually on May 25. The scholarship provides educational funding to students pursuing secondary education, and recognizes their academic achievements and community service honors.

The Steinman Foundation provides funding of up to $30,000 for each scholarship, which are typically awarded to graduating high school seniors. However, the program expanded this year to allow past applicants still working toward their degrees to apply.

The program celebrates the memory and accomplishments of James Hale Steinman, the former president and co-publisher of Lancaster Newspapers, Inc. Children of Steinman Communications employees are eligible for these scholarships.

This year’s winners are:

Mark Gates, son of Margaret and John Gates, will graduate from Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in June. His mother is a custom content editor for LNP | LancasterOnline. He plans to attend Delaware Valley University and major in turf management.

Oliver Marvin, son of Matt and Liz Marvin, graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lancaster last June. His father is a prepress production specialist for LNP Media Group, Inc. He will continue to attend Mansfield University to pursue his double major of watershed management and geology.

Chase Yarberough, son of Nick and Stephanie Yarberough, graduated from Warwick High School in Lancaster last June. His father is a district manager for LNP Media Group, Inc. He plans to attend Grove City College this fall and pursue a major in finance.