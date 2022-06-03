Students lose an estimated two to three months of learning over the summer months, and that learning loss has made its way into the school year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To counteract this learning loss, the Steinman Foundation is partnering with the United Way of Lancaster to offer the Summer Learning Program for the third year in a row. Students in pre-K to rising ninth-graders can attend the five-week virtual learning program for free.

The program includes an hour of live instruction a day which is available online.

“In the first summer, our goal was to help kids get caught up or maintain because in summer kids always experience summer learning loss just because they're out of school for that length of time,” said Olivia Waters, outreach coordinator for the Steinman Foundation. “The program continues to be a remedial catch-up for COVID learning loss implications and then also preventing summer slide.”

Registration for the program is open until June 15. Nearly 200 students have registered so far, and Waters said the goal is to teach about 420 students. Lessons will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or from 11 a.m. to noon July 5 through Aug. 5.

Waters said participating students who don’t have access to a computer or technology to complete the program will be given a laptop to complete the classes. If the student completes at least 80% of the program, the laptop is then theirs to keep.

So far, the Steinman Foundation has ordered 300 laptops but will order more if the need is higher.

“For a lot of families, (the virtual program) removes a transportation barrier; it removes a cost barrier,” Waters said.

Waters said the program offered instruction to approximately 500 students in 2021. It benefited around 600 students in its first year, she said.

And, Waters said, the program doesn’t separate participants by district but by grade level.

“It’s a really unique opportunity for students to meet kids from all over the county,” Waters said.

BellXcel, in partnership with Scholastic Education, designed the virtual learning model for the program.

The virtual and in-person program is taught by 18 Pennsylvania certified teachers, an academic coach and a program assistant paid through the Steinman Foundation.

How to sign up What: Summer Learning Program When: July 5 to Aug. 5 Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon Cost: Free Register: lanc.news/SummerLearningProgram2022 by June 15 More information: Contact lancpartnership@gmail.com

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.