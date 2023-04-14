Lancaster County residents pursuing careers in mental health care have until May 15 to apply for scholarships aimed at bolstering the county’s mental health workforce.

The Touchstone Foundation in partnership with the Steinman Foundation will award scholarships to students admitted to qualified undergraduate and graduate programs.

Eligible students, who can apply at bit.ly/mentalhealthscholarship, include:

- Lancaster County residents

- Undergraduate students accepted or enrolled in a major for social work, psychology, or psychiatric nurse practitioner.

- Graduate students in social work, psychology, or psychiatry.

Full eligibility requirements and more details are available at bit.ly/programhowitworks.

The scholarships are for tuition costs only. Students eligible for 100% tuition reimbursement from employers are not eligible to apply.

Undergraduate student applications will be reviewed by a committee at the Touchstone Foundation, while graduate students’ applications will be sent to the Steinman Foundation’s John Frederick Steinman Fellowship Fund for review.

“There is a huge need in our community for this service, for professionals focusing on mental health careers. We can amplify our impact through this partnership,” Steinman Foundation President Shane Zimmerman said.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline. The Touchstone Foundation, which changed its name from the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation in 2022, has focused on elevating the mental well-being of youth and children in Lancaster County for more than 20 years.