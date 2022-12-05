Nearly two dozen students from Lancaster County who are pursuing careers in mental health have been awarded scholarships or fellowships from The Steinman Foundation and Touchstone Foundation.

Those philanthropic efforts, totaling more than $285,000, are intended to help meet local workforce demands in mental health care.

The Touchstone Foundation awarded $55,500 in scholarships to the following graduate and undergraduate 10 students who are studying nursing, social work or psychology.

— Brieal Frey of Elizabethtown, a University of Pittsburgh student who is pursuing a career in social work.

— Roberto Holder Orta, of Lancaster, a Penn State University student who is pursuing a career in nursing.

— Amanda Jantzi of Strasburg, a Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences student who is pursuing a career in nursing.

— Leidy Jimenez Argudin of Lancaster, a Penn State University student who is pursuing a career in nursing.

— Michele Juliano of Manheim, a Harrisburg Area Community College student who is pursuing a career in nursing.

— Jamie Plank of Mountville, a Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences student who is pursuing a career as a mental health nurse practitioner.

— Bhim Thapaliya of Lancaster, a Harrisburg Area Community College student who is pursuing a career in nursing.

— Yakahiris Vazquez of Lancaster, a University of Pittsburgh student who is pursuing a career in psychology.

— Sitawa Wafula of Lancaster, a Millersville University student who is pursuing a career in psychology.

— Marcy Yeich of New Holland, a Slippery Rock University student who is pursuing a career as a certified school nurse.

The nonprofit Touch-stone Foundation, based in Lancaster, focuses on improving the mental well-being of children in the county by supporting students seeking careers in the industry and improving access to mental health resources. It is formerly known as the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation.

The Steinman Foundation awarded more than $80,000 from its John Frederick Steinman Fellowship Fund to pay for 11 fellowships for graduate-level students in psychiatry, psychology and social work. The recipients are:

— Ricardo Almodovar of Lancaster, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University

— Dominik Berthold of Lancaster, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

— Mahua Bhattacharya of Elizabethtown, who is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling psychology at Elizabethtown College.

— Malia Burris of Mountville, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

— Kirsten Crosby Blose of Lancaster, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at the Erickson Institute.

— Danielle Dietz of Columbia, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

— Brittany Foose of Lancaster, who is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling psychology at Elizabethtown College.

— Anita Garber of Elizabethtown, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

— Sarah Miller of Lancaster, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

— Stephanie Weaver of New Holland, who is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling psychology at Millersville University.

— Dawn Watson of Mount Joy, who is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Millersville University.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

The foundation has also contributed $150,000 over three years to a post-master’s degree clinical fellowship program to help providers to get their professional licenses in clinical social work or counseling. The program has aided 44 post-master’s fellows in getting their licenses.