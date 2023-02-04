Dan Miller recalls hearing the Stehli Silk Mill’s shift change alarm as a child in the Rossmere section of Manheim Township.

Miller, 73, and his wife, Linda, raised their family in the same neighborhood. In the 45 years they’ve lived there, the 11-acre complex of brick buildings at 701 Martha Ave. has sat dormant despite repeated attempts at redevelopment.

The mill’s current owner says it is prepared to do what others could not. Stehli Mill LLC, a partnership between a Rhode Island-based developer and a Maryland-based builder, began work this week on apartments which could be available in fall 2024. That has the Millers excited about the prospects for the mill and their neighborhood.

“It’ll give people a place to live, clean up the place. It’s going to look nice. It should help the whole neighborhood. The only negative is more traffic,” Dan Miller said.

The Stehli Silk Mill, which opened in 1898, remains a source of pride and curiosity more than a century after its industrial heyday.

But the brick buildings of the mill, located on the Lancaster city line, have proved difficult to redevelop over the years.

A development group with experience renovating old industrial buildings into mixed-use projects began work this week on a $40 million project to redevelop the mill as 146 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space.

Contractors started working inside the building this week, with exterior work expected to begin later this month, according to Angelo Munafo, vice president of Real Estate Development for CAM Construction, the general contractor for the project. Stehli Mill LLC is a partnership between his father, Marc Munafo, who is also CAM Construction’s president, and Larry Silverstein-Phillips, whose company Knight Street Capital will develop and manage the project.

“It’s been a long process to get there, but we’re very excited now that we’ve gotten all of our final approvals,” Angelo Munafo said.

A part of the landscape

The three-story, nearly 1,000 foot long Stehli mill is ingrained into the neighborhoods of Rossmere and Grandview Heights. It literally and figuratively casts a shadow over the nearby homes. Some of them were built to house the mill’s workers.

Stehli Silks, a Swiss company, broke ground on its first U.S. location in Lancaster in 1897 – thanks in part to free land, rail access and 600,000 free bricks provided for by the city’s board of trade as several cities across the country vied to host the mill. The mill, initially built following a C. Emlen Urban design, employed 1,600 workers operating 1,100 looms at its peak in the 1920s. Despite being industrial, the site was known for its fish ponds and rose-covered pergolas.

In 1954, with the silk mill rendered useless by nylon stockings, it closed. For a time, RCA used it to manufacture and store vacuum tubes for televisions. In the last 50 years, it has been mostly dormant.

Even in its current state, its size and architecture have inspired photographers and painters. On social media, people have tagged hundreds of pictures from outside and inside the mill. In 2012, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County held its annual gala inside.

Frankie Ziegler, 20, who uses the pronoun they, grew up in Grandview Heights and took countless pictures of the sunset reflecting off the mill’s windows. They have always seen the imperfection of the abandoned mill as something beautiful and poetic. Ziegler appreciates the mill so much in its current state that they don’t want to see it redeveloped.

“There’s beauty to me in that it’s so run down, it’s so broken up. I’ve had many moments where I felt broken up and run down,” Ziegler said. “I feel a connection to it in some way.”

Not all the attention the building receives is positive. Arson, copper theft and broken windows have reduced the building’s curb appeal. Tractor trailers park outside and get stuck in the grass.

That decay is heartbreaking for neighbors like Bert Childs, 47, whose family has lived in the shadow of the mill for generations. While he was born decades after the mill closed, he maintained some of the mill’s original rose bushes, and wants to see the history preserved.

“For a long time, there was hardly a pane of glass in that building,” he said.

A series of false starts

At least three developers have tried to renovate the space. A $20 million to $30 million mixed use project announced in 2004 included retail, office, warehouse space and 84 apartments. The developer sold the site three years later, just before the Great Recession.

The mill’s next owner put on a new roof, replaced some windows and removed asbestos, but never got a full redevelopment project off the ground.

In 2019, Silverstein-Phillips’ group bought the property for $2.5 million. Its proposal got approval from Manheim Township in 2021, but obtaining a key permit delayed construction until this year.

Since then, the cost of the project has increased by $5 million, according to Munafo, of contractor CAM Construction. Inflation increased construction costs for the project by about 20 percent, but the group is confident that the project will be successful.

Knight Street and CAM have done similar projects adapting former industrial buildings into mixed-use apartments in Rhode Island and Maryland.

The project includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 725 to 2,200 square feet. Rents will range from $1,400 to $2,200 per month.

The same architecture that inspired neighbors and artists attracted the developers to the project. Munafo said each apartment will have high ceilings with exposed beams and brick, and refinished wood floors which were built to support Stehli’s silk weaving looms. Part of its boiler house complex, with high ceilings and exposed trusses, is being eyed for future use as a brew pub. The rest of that building will house amenities like a gym and common space that can be rented by residents.

“The beauty is that these historic buildings are never cookie cutter at all. They’ve got so many unique conditions throughout them,” Munafo said.

While neighbors are excited to see the mill being cleaned up, they’re also aware it means change is coming to the neighborhood. Traffic is a primary concern. Some, like Ziegler, worry about the rental cost for the apartments decreasing the affordability of the neighborhood and possibly displacing residents.

“It’s a delicate balance of affordability and maintaining the property,” Childs said.