The county could be in for another protracted legal fight this year stemming from former District Attorney Craig Stedman's lawsuit against the county commissioners.

On Dec. 5, 2019, a few weeks before Stedman left office, he submitted a $74,139.06 invoice to the county for his legal expenses from his Philadelphia law firm in the case, Kleinbard LLC.

With the commissioners showing no sign of backing down on their resolve to not pay Stedman's expenses, and with Kleinbard attorney Mark Seiberling threatening to sue if he does not receive payment, a court battle seems inevitable.

The bill stems from Stedman’s March 2019 lawsuit against the Lancaster County commissioners.

Stedman asked the county controller to pay the bill out of the district attorney's office's legal fund, drug diversionary program and bad checks restitution funds accounts. The latter two accounts are funded by fees paid by participants of the programs and are generally used to purchase miscellaneous law enforcement equipment, office supplies, support non-profits and fund drug investigations.

LNP | LancasterOnline obtained a copy of the bill through a public records request.

"So he improperly spent DA's office forfeiture account money on an SUV for himself, then when called on it filed a frivolous lawsuit to silence those who called him on it, and now to pay for the lawsuit he proposes to again improperly spend DA office account funds on something for which those funds were not intended. Is your head spinning yet," Josh Parsons, chairman of the board of commissioners, said in a statement. "It is a further insult to the taxpayers of Lancaster County and my position continues to be that I would never willingly sign off on it."

Stedman did not immediately respond to a call for comment Wednesday.

Seiberling said he is still hopeful the commissioners will pay the bill, which he said they are "administratively required to do."

"If not, we will have no choice but to file a lawsuit against them to compel them to perform their purely administrative role in this process," he said.

How we got here

In February 2019, LNP|LancasterOnline began reporting on personnel issues in the district attorney's office under Stedman's leadership. Stedman had suspended a prosecutor in his office, who at the time was campaigning for district attorney, in what was described to the newspaper as a politically motivated action. The county's human resources department later reviewed the matter and determined the suspension was "related to political campaign activities."

In early March, LNP also reported that Stedman had used over $20,000 to lease an sports utility vehicle for himself outside of the county's normal procurement process and used money for the lease that was intended to combat drug crimes. Stedman also reimbursed himself for miles driven in the vehicle, which was government-owned, though he paid some of the reimbursement back after he was notified that LNP was requesting records about the vehicle.

For these and other related stories, the commissioners issued statements on what they viewed as the impropriety of Stedman's actions. The human resources department also issued recommendations on how the personnel issues should have been handled.

Following the commissioners’ statements, Stedman sued them last March in Commonwealth Court, claiming the commissioners were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds. The commissioners claimed they were merely exercising their First Amendment rights to comment on Stedman's actions and had taken no steps to block his use of the drug forfeiture funds. They also said they had not authoritatively directed him on how to handle the personnel issues.

The case was eventually thrown out of Commonwealth Court because the judges ruled it was an improper venue for the matter. Stedman, now a judge, refiled in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in December. Current District Attorney Heather Adams ended the case when she took office this month.

The commissioners paid $100,000 in taxpayer money for representation in the case, and have refused to authorize any payments for Stedman's representation.

It is unclear how much a new case could cost the taxpayers.