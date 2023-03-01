Lancaster County Judge Craig W. Stedman has filed notice that he may sue LNP | LancasterOnline and a former reporter for alleged libel and defamation.

Stedman, 58, of Manheim Township, filed a writ of summons in Chester County’s Court of Common Pleas against LNP Media Group, its parent company Steinman Communications Inc. and former staff writer Carter Walker.

A writ of summons allows plaintiffs to begin legal action against a person, business or other entity before filing a complaint.

The Feb. 2 filing does not make specific claims against the news organization.

But a Jan. 23 letter to LNP | LancasterOnline from Stedman’s attorney alleged newspaper reports dating to 2019 on the former district attorney’s lease of an SUV using drug forfeiture proceeds, the largest source of revenue for the county’s taxpayer-supported Drug Task Force, contained false and defamatory information.

It is not clear why Stedman filed the writ in neighboring Chester County. Stedman, responding to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter’s inquiry on Tuesday, provided a copy of the Jan. 23 letter but no additional comment.

LNP | LancasterOnline received a formal notice of the filing on Monday.

LNP | LancasterOnline publisher and Steinman Communications CEO Robert M. Krasne said in a written statement: “I am aware that LNP was served with a writ of summons suggesting that a claim may be asserted against LNP by Judge Stedman. We are prepared to defend our reporting and the right of the press to report on public officials and public controversies.”

Walker declined to comment and deferred any questions to attorneys representing him and the newspaper.

In the January letter to LNP | LancasterOnline, Stedman claimed the news organization quoted Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons in stories about the SUV lease despite knowing Parsons’ comments were false.

The three-member board of commissioners in 2019 – Parsons and Dennis Stuckey, and Democrat Craig Lehman – issued a public statement saying it had not been aware of the lease and that it was “improper.”

Stedman defended the lease as being consistent with past practices and said that he never engaged in any improper procurement.

The Jan. 23 letter described Parsons as a “self-proclaimed co-conspirator” with LNP | LancasterOnline who has a “palpable malice toward” Stedman.

Parsons, a Republican, is not named as a defendant in the writ of summons. He declined to comment on Tuesday, saying he wanted to wait to read the legal action himself first.

Stedman, a Republican, did not seek re-election to district attorney in 2019. Instead, he ran for and won a seat on the Court of Common Pleas.