Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: The rear wheel of a Trek bicycle was reported stolen from the first block of North 4th Street between midnight and 7 a.m. July 2, police said.

COLUMBIA: On July 1, a resident of the 600 block of Walnut Street reported a red 1997 Dodge van with an extra high roof and a handicap plate missing, police said. According to the person, the keys were on a table beside his bed when he went to sleep and both keys and vehicle were gone when he woke up, police said

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Jill Marie Capps, 40, of Columbia, was charged with harassment following an incident in the 400 block of Manor Street at 11:12 p.m. July 3, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Harold L. Rote Jr., 55, of Columbia, was charged after a June 12 incident in the 1700 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kaliya Lusaitis, 22, of Landisville, was charged after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road at 1:03 a.m. July 5, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Alex Boles, 21, of Columbia, was charged July 2 with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds after he pocketed $10,341.34 from his employer, Turkey Hill, after failing to deposit the cash on numerous occasions to BB&T Bank in February 2020, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Donna Bowden, 41, of xx, was charged with harassment after she punched someone in the face several times following a vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Main St. at 2:41 a.m. July 5