New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH: Charles Gruber, 25, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking after officers saw a skid loader in the parking lot of New Holland Agriculture with its lights blinking at 4:49 a.m. on March 8, police said. Officers also saw damage to a chain link fence and then found Gruber intoxicated, police said. Gruber had climbed the fence and then drove the skid loader through it, causing $5,000 in damage, according to police.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Saeeda Hafeez, 31, of Coatesville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after police were called multiple times for money missing from deposits at the Wendy’s in the 800 block of West Main Street, police said. Hafeez told police that she kept the money from the four deposits, totalling $4,664, police said.

Manheim Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert Divine Gonzalez, 23, homeless, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after he jumped on the hood of another person’s vehicle, kicked and shattered the windshield and then entered the vehicle and punched the driver 10 to 20 times in the face and head at 11:23 p.m. on March 6, in the 100 block of North Duke Street, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Bonnie Pearl Felker, 70, was charged with theft after she stole $100 worth of Chik-Fil-A meals that were waiting to be picked up at the restaurant on Fruitville Pike, police said. Felker took three separate meals on different occasions from Jan. 13 to Feb. 20, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Kelvin Dennison Santiago, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and defiant trespass after police were called to Burger King in the 800 block of Lititz Pike for a report of a man in his vehicle refusing to leave at 8:42 p.m. on March 11, police said. When officers arrived, Santiago immediately confronted officers, police said, and injured an officer while being taken into custody.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Alisha Mae Kessler, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after she was pulled over for a stop sign violation at Pierson and Rothsville roads on Thursday, March 11, police said. Kessler’s blood alcohol content was 0.286%, which is more than 3 times over the legal limit, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

WARWICK TWP.: Bruce Alan Gilbert Jr., 53, of Lititz, was charged with terroistic threats and disorderly conduct after police were called to the Giant Grocery Store in the 1000 block of Lititz Pike at 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 28, police said. Gilbert became disorderly after he was approached by staff to discuss an incident and when he was asked to leave, he threatened to assault and kill the staff member, police said.

TERRORIST THREATS

CLAY TWP.: William Disston Coleman, 68, of Lititz, was charged with terroristic threats after he threatened to kill an employee of the Paul B. Zimmerman’s Hardware Store on Wood Corner Road at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, according to police.

West Earl Township police

THEFT

WEST EARL TWP.: Thomas Lee Wenger, 23, of Ephrata, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy after police were called to Mark Martin Motors on Oregon Pike on Feb. 22 after an employee realized that four tires and wheels were taken from a parked pick up truck in the lot, police said. Wenger admitted to police that he stole the tires and wheels, police said, and turned himself in at the police station.