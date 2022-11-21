UKRAINE — Velyky Burluk, a war-torn town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, is a little more than 12 miles from the Russian border and a little more than 5,000 miles from Lancaster County.

But Lancaster residents might have closer connections with the 3,500 residents of Velyky Burluk than the Russians do.

In early March, the Russian army occupied Velyky Burluk. While they were shelling the village, killing some townspeople, capturing and torturing others, residents of Lancaster County were collecting money and humanitarian aid supplies that would end up in this small town.

The connection began when Hennadii Vetrov, 31, a deputy from the town council, learned from local doctors that first-aid kits were desperately needed. He reached out to the Ukrainian community in the United States and found Oksana Kerod, 68, originally from the western Ukrainian Ternopil region but now a resident of Lancaster, who immediately sent $200.

“I asked her to look for first-aid kits in the U.S.,” Vetrov says. “She said that even if she found them, it would take a long time to get them to Ukraine — so she sent us money for us to buy them in Ukraine.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Lancaster community has been actively supporting Ukrainians.

Lancaster parishioners from different churches have been actively collecting support. The Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata has raised more than $1 million to help Ukrainian refugees. St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township has sent about 70 shipments of food, clothing and medical supplies to the country.

Ukrainian refugee Oksana Dudko, 22, a credit representative, said she practically lived in the church during those first days when the war broke out.

“People from Lancaster and neighboring towns were bringing a lot of used clothes, things of big need,” she said. “We accepted everything.”

The supplies were quickly sorted and sent.

In May, this humanitarian aid arrived for the first time in the western region of Volyn, the village of Lypyny, in one of the hottest areas of the war. Local schoolteachers unpacked and sorted it.

“There were dozens of big boxes,” said Victoria Revchuk, 55, a foreign literature teacher. “We had to take them to school because there was a room big enough there. We handed over diapers, baby food and clothes. A lot of cosmetics: toothpastes, shampoos, soaps, gels, also towels, clothes. Winter socks we did not touch then, as it was warm. But now we are sending them to the frontline.”

Some of the aid was sent to the local military unit, the rest was distributed to those who were scheduled to serve later. Because Lypyny is a small village where everyone knows each other, Revchuk and other teachers could learn firsthand from the town’s soldiers what was needed and where it should be sent.

“Just one example. I have a neighbor who is fighting, Sasha Nevydyuk,” Revchuk said. “We have already sent him help twice. He sends me photos that everything has arrived.”

Why give?

Revchuk was amazed that Americans, who did not see or hear the explosions, did not live in bomb shelters, did not flee the city with a backpack behind their backs, understood the plight of Ukrainians and sympathized.

Lancaster residents offered two explanations for the help they are providing.

“I think the main motivation for people who have no personal connection to Ukraine is simply to stop Russia. If we don’t stop Russia now, it will get worse and worse. If people don’t help, what will happen after Ukraine?” said Lancaster resident Oleksander Kerod, 26, a geophysicist.

“It is in our culture that we support people in difficult moments,” said Tony Ngo, 40, a hospital IT specialist and member of St. Andrew’s. He personally collected tourniquets, bandages and other medical supplies from his employer, UPMC, to help Ukrainian soldiers. He visited Ukraine many years ago and now has a friend serving in the Donetsk region, he said.

Lancaster County is home to about 2,250 people with Ukrainian ancestry, according to U.S. census estimates.

But it’s more than ancestral roots that connect these two countries, Kerod believes. First and most of all, it’s about “support for democracy,” he says. He said he knows that Ukrainians and American share the same value of freedom.

“Americans see how Ukrainians fight for their independence and freedom — and stay in solidarity,” Kerod said.

Meanwhile, volunteers in Ukraine are starting to look for winter items for the military. The soldiers who have made a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region have asked relief agencies for thermal underwear, mattresses and sleeping mats.

Revchuk, the Lypyny teacher, says the soldiers in her area need warm sweaters, jackets, hats and gloves.

“We sincerely thank for this support in crucial time for our existence,” she said. “It is so touching that someone cares about us.”

Anastasia Poia is a Ukrainian journalist who has been covering Russia’s invasion of the country for the independent national public broadcaster Suspilne.