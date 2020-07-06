Lancaster County's first official heat wave of the season is likely to stick around for a while, according to forecasters.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. According to Millersville University weather reports, this one started Thursday, which hit 93 degrees. Friday hit 97 degrees — the warmest reading so far this summer, according to a tweet from the university's meteorologist, Eric Horst.

Subsequent highs were 92 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday. Monday hit 92 degrees by 1 p.m.

Looking ahead, National Weather Service at State College predicts the temperature will hit 91 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then drop to 89 degrees Friday, which would end the heat wave.

In a tweet, the service said residents should expect every day this work week to be nearly the same — very hot with a slight chance of of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

"Stay cool and be sure to take frequent breaks if outside for a long time," it said.

The first #HeatWave of the season will continue today and Monday with highs reaching the 90s for the 4th and 5th consecutive days, respectively. Stay cool, my friends! — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) July 5, 2020

Today's high was 97 degrees...the warmest reading so far this summer at the MU observing station. Also noteworthy...the #heatindex briefly reached 100 - 102 between 3:00-4:00pm (shown in red in the meteogram below). #Summer2020 pic.twitter.com/fBiyZyOck8 — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) July 3, 2020