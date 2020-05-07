Gov. Tom Wolf and State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order, which began April 1 and was slated to expire at midnight May 8.

The updated order will extend until June 4, the Wolf Administration said, and will only affect counties still in the state's red phase.

Click here to read Gov. Wolf's press release.

This extension will not impact the 24 counties that will shift from red, or the shutdown phase, to yellow, or aggressive mitigation, at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the press release said. Lancaster County is not included among this first wave of counties progressing towards yellow.

These counties include: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wolf will also announce Friday the second group of counties that will move to the yellow phase.

According to the Wolf administration, "The yellow phase order also addresses the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers, and facility."