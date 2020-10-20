Stauffers Fresh Foods plans to open a new grocery store next year in the former Darrenkamp’s in Mount Joy.

Stauffers, which has stores in Lititz and Rohrerstown, announced Tuesday that it will open a Mount Joy store in the “mid-2021” after renovating and updating the 45,000-square-foot former grocery store space.

“We’re a truly local company since 1932, and we’re very excited to bring the Stauffers Fresh Foods experience to Mount Joy and the surrounding communities,” said Eric Stauffer, the chief operating officer of Stauffer’s Fresh Foods. "We couldn't be more thankful for our customers, team members, and leadership that have made this new store possible."

Stauffers Fresh Foods is leasing the space at 945 E. Main St. in Mount Joy where it expects to operate its new store with around 120 employees. The full-service grocery store will include produce, deli, seafood and bakery departments as well as a selection of organic and bulk foods. It will also offer online grocery ordering for pickup and delivery as well as seasonal food events under a tent. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stauffers Fresh Foods spokeswoman Debi Drescher declined to address questions about the cost of the planned renovations or the company's strategy in opening the new store.

"No further comments will be provided at this time and will provide updates as appropriate," she said.

The Darrenkamp’s in Mount Joy was one of four stores for the family-owned grocery store chain which closed all of its locations in November 2018. The Darrenkamp’s store in Willow Street reopened as a Giant later that month. A former Darrenkamp’s in Etters, York County, now operates as a Karns Food Store. The parking lot of the former Elizabethtown Darrenkamp's has been leased to Amazon for its delivery vehicles.