The Pennsylvania State Police is collaborating with local police departments across Lancaster County to target “aggressive” drivers on the road through the end of April.

The targeted enforcement is the second wave of a statewide effort to curb the incidence of speeding, distracted driving, running stop signs, tailgating and more.

Last year’s first wave of the effort, known as the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, led to 39,141 aggressive-driving-related contacts and 22,353 drivers being cited for speeding, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Center for Traffic Safety.

The failure to stop at red lights and stop signs resulted in 3,077 citations.

The current wave of the project began on Monday and will continue through April 26.

In 2019, the enforcement also led to 34 felony arrests, 98 fugitives apprehended, 126 impaired driving arrests and 1,259 occupant protection citations, according to the news release.

The following Lancaster County police departments are part of the targeted enforcement:

East Cocalico Township

East Hempfield Township

East Lampeter Township

Ephrata

Lancaster city

Manheim Borough

Manheim Township

Manor Township

Northern Lancaster County Regional

Pequea Township

West Hempfield Township

West Lampeter Township