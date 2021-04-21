If you hear any severe weather warning alarms or sirens Thursday, it's probably just a drill.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) announced that the statewide exercise will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Schools, congregate care facilities, daycares and businesses are welcome to participate.

The drill is so that emergency management agencies can "examine, test and validate their emergency operations plans and emergency response and recovery capabilities," PEMA wrote in a circular on the exercise.

After more than a dozen tornados killed 65 Pennsylvania residents on May 30, 1985, the state mandated that public schools and other facilities must practice severe weather exercises annually, according to Randy Gockley, with the Ephrata Office of Emergency Management.