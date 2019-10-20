The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is trying to get its act together. But it needs help.

At its quarterly meeting Thursday, the board of governors authorized Chancellor Dan Greenstein to request $100 million from the General Assembly over the next five years to help discover new ways to save money and generate revenue — a process it calls a system redesign.

That’s in addition to its annual appropriation request that it seeks every year. That number for the 2020-21 budget year, the board also agreed Thursday, would be $487 million — $10 million more than it received this year.

The five-year request, state spokesman Dave Pidgeon said, is “appropriate” given the system’s efforts to streamline and consolidate services such as information technology, online learning, facilities management and human resources.

It also keeps the state system accountable, he said, since “we’re going to have to come back to the state legislature and show results.”

J.J. Abbott, Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman, said the governor “is a strong supporter of the state system” and “appreciates the board’s focus on improving the system and will take this under advisement as he prepares his budget proposal.”

The state system has dealt with a 20% enrollment decrease in the past decade. That’s led to increased tuition across all 14 state-owned universities and prompted the system in 2016 to consider a redesign.

The $100 million, Pidgeon said, will go toward studying and implementing redesign efforts, thus discovering ways to “control tuition and maintain the affordability of the state system.”

Millersville University President Daniel Wubah called the supplemental funding request “necessary,” saying it allows universities to “better serve their students and meet their missions.”

Millersville, which serves about 7,800 students, for the past two years has bucked the statewide trend of declining enrollment. It saw an increase of 0.5% this year and 0.4% in 2018. Meanwhile, enrollment across the system declined 3% and 4%, respectively.