Two Pennsylvania state troopers were justified when they fired several shots at a man in a vehicle after he crashed into an occupied cruiser and accelerated in the direction of a trooper who was on foot, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office ruled.

Boyette Graham, 40, led police on a 45-minute vehicle chase throughout several municipalities after an East Lampeter Township police officer attempted to pull him over on Route 30 for driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on May 9, 2019.

During the pursuit, Graham's speed exceeded 130 mph at times, and he drove through red lights and stop signs, the district attorney's office said. Graham even evaded two sets of spike strips.

Police eventually tried to box Graham's vehicle in a Turkey Hill parking lot in Landisville, the district attorney's office said. But Graham reversed his vehicle and almost struck an officer on foot, and then drove into an occupied cruiser.

As he attempted to drive out of the parking lot, Graham accelerated towards another trooper on foot, the district attorney's office said. The trooper, believing he was in "mortal danger," shot at Graham's vehicle. Another trooper shot at the vehicle as well.

The district attorney's office said the troopers' actions were justified as "[Graham's] conduct illustrated an extreme indifference to the value of human life, specifically police and civilians. It is likely that this life-threatening conduct would have continued had he not crashed his vehicle."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Graham was charged with aggravated and simple assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence and related offenses.

For more Lancaster County police news: