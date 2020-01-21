A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot a man multiple times on Monday night in York County, according to the state police.

Around 11 p.m., troopers responded to a domestic dispute in East Hopewell Township in southern York County.

Clifton Blevins was intoxicated, police said, and left the scene.

Shortly after, police were called to a Holly Tree Court residence in Crossroads Borough, about three miles away, where the caller said that Blevins had a gun and was threatening to harm himself, police said.

When police approached the house, Blevins "raised his weapon and pointed it toward the troopers," despite state police identifying themselves, police said.

A trooper shot Blevins "multiple times" before giving him first aid and calling EMS to the scene, according to police.

Blevins was taken to York Hospital and the shooting will be investigated by York County District Attorney David Sunday, police said.

No charges have been filed against Blevins as of Tuesday morning, but police said that charges are being prepared.

