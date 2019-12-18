A 50-year-old East Petersburg woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a state trooper while she was walking along the shoulder of Lincoln Highway west in November, according to a crash investigation report.
Sgt. Bernie Mullen was driving an unmarked Ford Interceptor westbound on Lincoln Highway at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 when he struck the woman, police said.
The woman suffered "suspected serious injury," according to police.
The woman "walked out into the lane of travel" without checking the roadway, according to Troop J patrol section supervisor Sgt. Tandy Carey.
Mullen "struck [the woman] with the front passenger side quarter panel of the vehicle, within its travel lane," the crash synopsis said.
The woman hit the windshield of the trooper's car before landing in the westbound lane of Lincoln Highway, police said.
Trooper Mullen's car had to be towed from the scene.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing, according to state police.