A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for repeatedly running into a horse that had escaped a Chester County farm and was running along a roadway in December, according to the agency.

Corporal Michael Perillo, 51, of Warminster, who was assigned to Troop J in Avondale, responded to the report of a horse on the roadway on about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021, along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10, just under two miles from downtown Oxford and about three miles east of the Lancaster County line.

When Perillo arrived, he "drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall. Using the vehicle, Perillo pinned the horse to the pavement, where it was then euthanized by another trooper," state police said in a news release Friday.

Defense attorney William Davis Jr., said Perillo was trying to handle an emergency situation.

The horse had already been hit by another vehicle and ran into Perillo's vehicle when he arrived, Davis said.

"It's sad. No one wants to see a horse die.... He took action to try to dispatch it as quickly and humanely as possible," Davis said.

"He maintains that he's innocent," Davis said. "He wants to take this to trial."

Perillo is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals. Perillo, who enlisted in 2006, was been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bond after being arraigned before District Judge Scott Massey.

LNP|LancasterOnline learned of that police were conducting an internal investigation into the matter in April. At the time, police said two troopers had been placed on restricted duty March 15. State police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about what happened to the other trooper.

State police regulations address killing animals.

The relevant portion states: “Members may use a firearm to kill a dangerous animal in self-defense or defense of another person, or to terminate the suffering of a critically injured or sick animal, when other means of disposal are impractical…. All actions taken shall be documented in the appropriate report.”

Troop J serves parts of Lancaster, Chester and York counties and has 254 troopers.