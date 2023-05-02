Lancaster County residents have more than $62 million in unclaimed property currently being held by the state Treasury Department.

The Treasury oversees the state’s financial lost-and-found, which currently includes more than $4 billion in forgotten checks, stocks, and insurance policies, as well as valuables left in safety deposit boxes.

A searchable database of all residents with unclaimed property can be found at patreasury.gov, and the list is also in today’s edition of LNP beginning on Page A5.

There are currently 562,928 pieces of unclaimed property belonging to people whose last known addresses are in Lancaster County, with a total value of $62,182,174.03, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

In 2022, the Treasury returned $3,890,583.64 to Lancaster County residents, businesses and organizations.

People whose names appear on the list can call the Treasury's toll-free helpline for unclaimed property at 800-222-2046. The state is only required to publish in print names of people who are owed more than $250. Residents can also call the helpline to find out if they are owed a smaller amount.