The state has temporarily suspended the medical license of a Manheim Township psychiatrist charged last month with writing prescriptions without properly evaluating patients and insurance fraud.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said the accusations against Bassam M.A. El-Borno, if true, represent an "immediate and clear danger to public health and safety" in the order, dated Tuesday, June 30.

El-Borno, 64, of the 1000 block of Bluestone Drive, had a practice at 160 North Pointe Blvd. A message left for his attorney Wednesday was not immediately returned.

In charging documents, state prosecutors said El-Borno wrote prescriptions without proper evaluations — in some cases, without performing any evaluations — and billed insurers and Medicaid for evaluations that didn't happen, among other offenses.

The state Attorney General's office charged El-Borno June 18 after a grand jury investigation that included testimony from former patients.

Court records indicate El-Borno waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday on charges including drug violations, fraud, theft, failing to keep required records and wiretapping. He is free on $25,000 recognizance bail.