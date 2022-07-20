The Superior Court upheld a post-conviction petition denial for a Sadsbury Township meth dealer convicted in 2017 of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun in 2016.

Lucas Newnam, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Julius Dale in the chest with a shotgun in 2016 in Sadsbury Township. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Newnam filed his most recent appeal in Lancaster County Court on June 8, 2021, which was denied by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. He argued that he was prejudiced because the prosecution was able to portray two witnesses as not credible during trial because their accounts were recently fabricated.

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the state did not challenge the witnesses' credibility on the basis that their stories were fabricated, but "rather questioned the witnesses on their failure to provide this information to law enforcement prior to trial," according to the release.

Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Deborah A. Kunselman noted that witnesses gave their statements to a private investigator Newnam hired six months after the shooting, which she said gave them time to match their stories to match Newnam's self-defense claim, according to the release. Kunselman also noted that the witnesses would have been cross examined even if the Newnam's attorneys gave their statements to the prosecution.

The Superior Court also denied Newnam's request for a new trial in 2019.

The shooting happened on May 27, 2016, at a property in the 300 block of Creek Road. Newnam and Dale had argued before Newnam shot Dale in the chest in front of a witness.

During the trial, prosecutors say Newnam became furious with Dale, 26, when he learned that Dale was dealing meth behind his back. Newnam argued during trial that the shooting was in self-defense and he feared for his life.

Prosecutors, however, said Dale was known to wear a holstered handgun on his hip, which was fastened in its holster when his body was found.

Newnam evaded a nightlong manhunt before being caught the next day.