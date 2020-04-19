Three Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Lancaster County will begin offering curbside pickup Monday in a statewide effort to expand services to Pennsylvania residents.

The state stores offering curbside pickup in Lancaster County include Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores located at the Shoppes at Kissel Village along Lititz Pike, Centerville Square and the Shoppes at Belmont along Fruitville Pike.

Across the state, 174 other Fine Wine & Good Spirits will also begin offering curbside pickup, according to a list provided by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. For the complete list, click here.

The stores will begin taking a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or "until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day," a press release said.

Orders may be placed Monday-Saturday, beginning on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, Fine Wine & Spirits said. Only six bottles can be ordered at a time.

Staff will guide callers through available merchandise, and callers must pay by credit card over the phone.

Curbside purchases are final and cannot be returned.

"Fine Wine & Good Spirits is making strides in expanding service to our customers. We ask you to remain patient if you don’t get through by phone right away. We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks," the release said.

The implementation of the curbside pickup comes over a month after all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers statewide closed Tuesday, March 17, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the state stores in Lancaster County offering curbside pickup:

- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Shoppes at Kissel Hill | 1036 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-625-7080

- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Centerville Square | 558 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-898-5944

- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Shoppes at Belmont | 1565 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-299-7661