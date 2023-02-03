The state Senate education leader wants a public hearing as soon as this month to discuss new legislation related to an audit of public school property tax hikes that included three Lancaster County school districts.

“The sooner the better,” Republican Senate Education Committee Chair David Argall said.

The audit, released Jan. 25, showed that the 12 districts examined, including Penn Manor, Hempfield and School District of Lancaster in Lancaster County, had significant funding in reserve - in some cases tens of millions of dollars - when they asked the state for exceptions. These exceptions would allow districts to bypass taxpayers and increase property taxes beyond a cap based on wage inflation and school costs. The reserve funding is not considered by the state when it determines exceptions. The practice is legal but the audit was critical.

“We understand school districts should have reserves, just like the state should have a healthy rainy day fund,” Argall said. “But I think the critical question really is, how much is enough? How much is too much? And so I really want to dig into the data on that issue.”

Argall is joined in expressing concern by Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County, who urged lawmakers to take action the day the audit was released. He meets Penn Manor officials Wednesday to collect more information.

Legal, but ‘not necessarily transparent’

State Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press conference Jan. 25 that the legal practice of moving fundings into reserve accounts not considered when a district asks for an exemption undermines voters’ say in the taxing process.

Under current state law, districts cannot increase property taxes each year beyond the amount determined in the Act 1 index, which tracks wages and school-related costs, without either putting the request to a vote by district residents or seeking an exemption from doing so granted by the state.

DeFoor recommended revising guidelines for giving exceptions and pushing the deadline for district budgets from June 30 to September. Districts often must develop budgets without knowing the state funding they’ll receive as the state-mandated deadlines for schools’ and the state’s budgets are June 30 but state lawmakers have failed in some years to meet that deadline.

Penn Manor School District Business Manager Chris Johnston said, however, that changing the deadline for school district budgets isn’t the solution.

“Really all we're asking is for the state to pass their budgets on time," Johnston said.

Johnston, who has managed Penn Manor’s budgets for 27 years, said the district has been fiscally responsible and the report didn’t provide proper context, including that the district recently completed $100 million in construction.

The school’s three granted exceptions during the 2017-21 period examined in the audit in part, financed construction, Johnston said. With exceptions granted in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the district’s reserves increased from $16,664,260 in 2018 to $20,218,950 in 2021.

Penn Manor’s tax increase of 3.54% in 2019 was the largest in the county that year and marked its fourth consecutive increase over the Act 1 index. In 2016-17, the school board approved a 7% increase – again the highest in the county that year.

The district has stayed under the Act 1 Index since and those four increases were the only the district approved since exceptions went into effect in 2007, according to Johnston.

Neither School District of Lancaster or Hempfield School District raised taxes above the Act 1 Index during the audited time period, despite asking for referendum exceptions.

Hempfield asked for an exception every year between 2018 and 2021, but had increases at 1%, 1%, 2.15% and 0%. The district’s reserves increased from $14,467,647 in 2017-18 to $18,008,899 in 2020-21.

SDL, the county’s largest district, asked for one exception in the 2021 fiscal year but only raised taxes by 1.8%, 1.8%, 2.57% and 1.87% during the audited period. The district’s reserves increased from $29,036,399 in 2017-18 to $30,390,245 in 2020-21.

The audit report is available at bit.ly/3RmeIRr.