The Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended a county prosecutor and a private practice attorney to the full Senate for confirmation to fill two judicial vacancies on Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Karen Mansfield has been an assistant district attorney in the Lancaster office since 2005 and is the supervisor of the child abuse and sexual assault unit. Shawn M. Long is a partner at Barley Snyder specializing in bankruptcy.

Both told the committee Tuesday that they plan to seek full terms in the 2023 election.

The vacancies were caused by Donald Totaro’s retirement in December and Howard Knisely’s retirement in January. Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, a committee member, tweeted that he expected the full Senate would confirm Mansfield and Long next week.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said he was delighted at the news.

“We've been going on far too long without a full complement of judges,” he said. He called both nominees competent and well qualified.

Mansfield, who got married Saturday, appeared at the hearing via Zoom from the Miami International Airport. Long appeared in person.

Before joining the Lancaster County prosecutor’s office, Mansfield was an assistant prosecutor in Blair County for one year; for two years before that, she was an assistant public defender in York County. In 2019 Mansfield sought the endorsement of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County to run for district attorney, but discontinued her bid after Heather Adams secured the committee’s nomination. She had been chair of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee.

Mansfield said her philosophy is conservative and that she believes in judicial restraint.

“I don't believe in legislating from the bench. I would want a fair platform for all individuals to be heard fully, in accordance with the rules of evidence and procedure and then apply the law to whatever issue is before me,” she said.

Mansfield said her work with families in crisis would suit her should she be placed in family law and cited her criminal prosecution experience.

“I’m very familiar with children and youth laws and with some custody because most of our families were going through those processes as well,” she said.

Long also told the committee he believes in judicial restraint.

“I feel that, especially at the trial court level, Court of Common Pleas judges need to kind of stay in their lane,” Long said. “Let the General Assembly create the laws and simply interpret and enforce them. That said, I also do believe in being merciful and compassionate.”

Long, of Elizabeth Township, said he’s followed the example of bankruptcy judges who’ve shown compassion and mercy, regardless of a person’s station in life.

“Bankruptcy court tends to produce the tears, the outbursts and things like that,” he said. “... I'm a compassionate conservative. I’ll sum it up that way.”

Long, who was in the Marine Corps for six years, also worked four years as a counselor in York County’s juvenile justice system.

He said he was looking forward to handling juvenile and criminal cases.

“My goal is to create a favorable impression — win, lose or draw — that they're being heard and being treated fairly and with dignity,” Long said.

Aument, who introduced Long, called him a "an exceptional candidate with diverse legal experience and an impressive record of service to his community and country through his time in the United States Marine Corps. I was proud to support his nomination and look forward to him serving with honor and distinction on the Court of Common Pleas.”

Sen. Scott Martin, who introduced Mansfield, said she "has dedicated her life to the positive upbringing and protection of our children through her work with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit within the District Attorney’s office. Not only does Karen have the right work experience but also the appropriate temperament to be a judge and I look forward to supporting her during the confirmation process."