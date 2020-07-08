State prosecutors want to keep or destroy five video gambling machines, bar equipment, $6,689 cash and other items seized during a raid on a former Columbia speakeasy.

The items were taken from the 717 Social Club during a March 2019 raid.

Bruce and Jane Murray, of Columbia, owned the club, according to the attorney general office's forfeiture and condemnation petition filed June 1 in Lancaster County Court.

Reached Tuesday, Bruce Murray said he was unaware of the filing and declined comment.

According to the filing, the Pennsylvania State Police received an anonymous complaint that the club was operating an illegal speakeasy.

The club did have a liquor license but sold it a couple years before the raid. The Murrays unsuccessfully tried to get another license, but kept selling alcohol anyway, the filing said.

An undercover trooper joined the club in February 2019 and bought drinks and saw gaming terminals, the filing said.

Miele Manufacturing, of Williamsport, owned three of the Pennsylvania Skill machines and $2,748, the filing said.

Georgia-based Pace-O-Matic operates the Pennsylvania Skills machines.

Pace-O-Matic doesn’t challenge confiscation of its machines associated with illegal activities, a spokesman said.

“We certainly don't want our devices in places that are operating illegally, and that's one of the reasons we are pushing very hard for regulation and additional taxation on the skills game industry,” said Michael Barley, director of communications for Pace-O-Matic.

The filing said R. Ashley Strayer, of Boiling Springs, owned two Pennsylvania Skill machines, along with $320, that were seized. Strayer contacted police during the investigation, telling them the machines were his, but refused a request for a police interview about payouts from the machines, the filing said.

Efforts to reach Strayer weren't successful.

The Murrays were each charged with illegal liquor sales and unlicensed consumption — the club did not have a liquor license — and have been accepted into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program.

The probationary program for first-time offenders allows them to expunge their record upon completion. The Murrays were placed on probation last October for one year, ordered to perform 15 hours of community service and must pay fines and costs.

