State road construction projects will resume today, about six weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered them to stop in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, who announced that projects will restart systematically based on a number of factors, including a requirement that contractors must develop COVID-19 safety plans.

In Lancaster County, work will resume Wednesday on a project to repair and resurface a 1.5-mile section of Route 772 east of its intersection with Union School Road in East Donegal Township to its intersection with Delta Street in Mount Joy Borough.

A 5.7-mile intersection improvement project on Route 272 between Herrville Road and Mt. Airy Road in Providence and Pequea townships also is expected to resume, a PennDOT spokesman said.

PennDOT construction projects have been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus. That’s with the exception of 61 projects deemed critical, the spokesman said.

Additional Lancaster County projects will be announced as they restart, the spokesman said.

