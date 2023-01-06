State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El on Wednesday was appointed treasurer of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus for his first two-year term in the state House.

Smith-Wade-El will serve on the caucus, now in its 50th year, alongside Chairwoman Donna Bullock of Philadelphia, Vice Chairman Napoleon Nelson of Montgomery County and secretary Darisha Parker of Philadelphia. In his position, Smith-Wade-El will handle caucus finances, plan events and push legislation through the House.

“I was honored and humbled not just to be sworn into the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, but also to be sworn in as treasurer of the (Black caucus),” Smith-Wade-El said Thursday. “Seeing so many of our members stand up for our values (and) reach out to their communities, it’s been incredible.”

Smith-Wade-El said caucus members in the 2023-24 session plan to advocate for legislation to address affordable housing, gun violence and education spending – issues that are important to voters in his 49th District.

During his time on Lancaster City Council, the city made significant investments in housing, including the dedication of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to nine projects. Gun violence remains a pressing issue in his district as well, Smith-Wade-El said, more so after a string of shootings in December.

Smith-Wade-El said taking a leadership role in the Black caucus doesn’t mean he won’t be sensitive to the concerns of the district’s large Latino community. According to the 2020 census, Hispanics make up 39% of the district’s population, compared to 19% who are Black and 5% who are Asian.

“We do focus on the issues that affect Black Pennsylvanians because we know that when we get people what they deserve on those issues, everybody in Pennsylvania lives a better life,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Fighting for Black Pennsylvanians also means fighting for Latinx Pennsylvanians (and) also means fighting for Pennsylvanians of Asian descent.”

Bullock, who was elected caucus chair in 2020, said that while the caucus focuses primarily on Black constituents, its overall mission is to bring all people of color together to work toward a common goal. A few Asian and Latino legislators participate in the 37-member caucus.

“While we center our policies on Black Pennsylvanians, we acknowledge that it’s with our coalition — together — that we are stronger. The coalition of leaders of color will no longer be silenced,” Bullock said.

Tene Darby, a southeast Lancaster resident who plans to run for City Council this year, sees Smith-Wade-El’s caucus role as a “step in the right direction” for both Black and Latino communities. She said she is confident the legislator will keep all people of color in mind during his two-year term.

Darby, who is Black and Latina, said older generations sometimes see the two communities as separate entities on a divided front. In reality, she said, they have similar goals.

“At the end of the day, if we both come together, we would be a powerhouse,” Darby said.