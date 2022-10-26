Two candidates seeking to represent the 98th House District next year turned up at the East Donegal Township office Wednesday night for a debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lancaster County. But a third chair sat empty for the hourlong forum, as Republican Tom Jones failed to show.

Democrat Mark Temons and Libertarian Josh Gerber didn’t let that stop them from engaging in a lively discussion of a range of issues, from abortion and education to concerns about political divisiveness. Each candidate was given two minutes to answer questions with time to rebut each other, which was often taken advantage of throughout the hour.

Amy Fasono, League president, said the organization “gave it our best” in its multiple attempts to reach Jones with an invitation. Temons and Gerber both remarked on Jones’ absence, with the Libertarian saying it is proof of how polarized politics have become.

Jones also declined to answer a survey sent to the three candidates in the 98th District by LancasterOnline, and did not answer a reporter’s calls for a story about the race that ran in the newspaper last week.

Gerber repeatedly stated his belief that the two-party system does not work. He said most voters don’t hold strongly liberal or conservative perspectives, but instead are right down the middle politically.

“The moderates are the majority, not the extremists,” Gerber said.

But Gerber also voiced right-leaning opinions on issues like abortion and gun violence. He said he believes that life begins at conception and, ultimately, said he would support banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected. With the rise of school shootings in the U.S., he sees arming school officers as one solution.

Temons told attendees access to abortion should not be restricted. He said a potential amendment to the Pennsylvania constitution being debated in the Legislature to restrict abortion would be “dangerous,” but also a “waste of time,” because he doesn’t ultimately think it will pass. Through canvassing voters, Temons said most people he’s met are in support of abortion rights.

“I unequivocally and wholeheartedly support access to reproductive health care and women’s autonomy over their own body,” Temons said, which received applause from the audience. “We don’t want to be living in a world where our children have less rights than their parents.”

Temons was less clear when responding to a question about protecting students from school shootings. He noted his support of gun control, but didn’t clearly outline his own stance on armed officers in schools and instead seemed to say it was up to the school districts.

Ralph Duquette, a Lebanon County resident who attended the debate, is voting for Temons on Nov. 8. But he said he was a little disappointed in his favored candidate’s debate performance. Duqette said Temons’ answers were “clumsy” at times, and he didn’t always agree with them.

Both candidates were asked whether they would support moving the legislative position from full time to part time, given the starting salary for legislators already above $95,000.

Temons said being a politician at the state level is a full time job, and believes legislators need to work full time to accomplish as much as possible. He said there aren’t enough bills being passed in Harrisburg.

For Gerber, state legislators spend too much time in Harrisburg and not enough time understanding the needs of the community they’re serving. He said making the position part time would force many politicians to take on a second job where they would better understand the needs of working Pennsylvanians.

“(Politicians) should get paid less so they can actually work their day jobs and understand what we go through as a working class,” Gerber said. “ I think that's the problem with all of these career politicians, they get paid to do nothing. They have no idea what Pennsylvania people go through.”

Taxes and wages were a theme throughout the debate. Gerber expressed support for cutting most taxes, suggesting fees or tolls in their place to pay for infrastructure projects like bridges and roads.

Temons emphasized his support for strengthening unions, arguing that union jobs will ultimately lead to greater infrastructure throughout the state.

Fasono said she was happy with the debate’s turnout, which was around roughly 30 people and nearly filled the entire meeting room in the East Donegal Township municipal building. She called the event a “smashing hit” and said the two candidates coming together to engage with the community was “hopeful” for democracy.

While Gerber occasionally interjected while Temons spoke, Fasono said the candidates were gracious and well prepared in their responses.

The 98th District includes Elizabethtown and Mount Joy boroughs, along with Conoy, Mount Joy, and East and West Donegal townships. A few Lebanon County municipalities are also in the district: The borough of Mount Gretna, and South Annville and South Londonderry townships.