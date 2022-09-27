April Weaver, a Republican challenging Rep. Mike Sturla in the 96th Legislative District, has declined to participate in a debate to be hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline, citing a lack of time.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline executive editor Tom Murse on Tuesday, Weaver said she cannot participate in a debate because her time is instead allocated to meeting voters. She said any resident in the district with questions can reach her through her website or email.

The proposed hourlong debate was to be recorded in LNP’s studio at 101 N. Queen St. in October and later broadcast to readers. The invitation was sent to Weaver and Sturla on Sept. 22.

Sturla, a Democrat, said Tuesday he’s “not surprised” Weaver declined the debate because he believes she often doesn’t answer voter questions.

“I think it’s a huge disservice to any constituent to have somebody who’s seeking election say ‘I’m not going to tell you where I stand on anything,’ ” Sturla said. “It shows disdain for the voters.”

Many Republican candidates for elected office in Pennsylvania and across the country are refusing to participate in traditional debates sponsored or organized by news organizations; some have barred the press from even attending or covering their campaign events.

The party’s gubernatorial nominee, Doug Mastriano, declined a debate invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline, WITF and Franklin & Marshall College and baselessly accused this news organization of bias against his campaign. Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker cited a similar reason in declining LNP | LancasterOnline’s invitation to debate Democratic challenger Bob Hollister.

Neither Smucker nor Mastriano has identified specific instances in which LNP | LancasterOnline’s news coverage of them was biased or erroneous.

Smucker has complained about the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, which includes community members and two staff editors; it publishes the Opinion section and operates independently of the newsroom. The Editorial Board called for Smucker’s resignation after he supported the antidemocratic effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.