Anne Rivers, the Republican candidate running against Izzy Smith-Wade-El to represent the 49th Legislative District, turned down a debate invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline, saying a debate this close to the election would have no impact on the race.

In an email to LNP Executive Editor Tom Murse last Thursday, Rivers said “it is really too late for my campaign” to participate in a debate. She said many registered Democrats, who comprise 55% of voters in the 49th, vote by mail.

“Surveys indicate that up to 78% of Democrat party registrants vote through the mail, which negates any effect on a large percentage of the electorate,” Rivers said via email. “Even a splendid debate performance by me will not have an effect.”

Rivers is likely referring to 2020 election results, in which three-out-of-four mail-in ballots were cast for Democrat Joe Biden. Still, more people voted in-person that year than by mail, and the percentage of mail-in ballots has fallen in subsequent elections as pandemic concerns eased and Republican politicians began encouraging voters to go to the polls in-person on Election Day.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 38,609 Lancaster County voters had requested mail-in ballots, of which 62% are registered Democrats and 26% are Republicans. Voters can request a mail-in ballot up until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 (go to votes.pa.gov for more information).

Rivers said she would participate in a debate in the future if she ran for office again, though noted it would need to happen between July and early September. Most political debates take place in the final month of the campaign — in 2020, state Sen. Scott Martin debated his Democratic challenger, Lancaster city council member Janet Diaz, on Oct. 15.

The proposed hour long 49th District debate was to be recorded the LNP | LancasterOnline studio at 101 N. Queen St. It would have been streamed live and made available for playback by subscribers and non-subscribers. The invitation was sent to Rivers and Smith-Wade-El on Oct. 5.

Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat, said Tuesday voters are “right to worry” when a candidate or political party refuses to communicate with them. He said journalism outlets are a “key pathway” for politicians to engage with the public.

“Voters, our neighbors, deserve politicians who talk to them and are willing to be held accountable,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Many Republican candidates for elected office in Pennsylvania are refusing to participate in traditional debates sponsored or organized by news organizations; some have barred the press from attending or covering their campaign events.

In September, the party’s nominee for the 96th House District, April Weaver, declined a debate from LNP with Democratic incumbent Mike Sturla. Weaver said she believed it was more important to canvass for votes in person.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano declined a debate invitation from LNP | LancasterOnline, WITF and Franklin & Marshall College, calling the news organizations biased.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, also a Republican, declined an invitation from the Lancaster and York chambers of commerce to debate Democratic challenger Bob Hollister, citing the involvement of an LNP reporter as the debate moderator.

Neither Smucker nor Mastriano have identified specific instances in which LNP | LancasterOnline’s news coverage of them was biased or erroneous.

Smucker has complained about the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, which includes community members and two staff editors; it publishes the Opinion section and operates independently of the newsroom. The Editorial Board called for Smucker’s resignation after he voted to reject Pennsylvania’s presidential electors, a vote he cast less than 12 hours after a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.