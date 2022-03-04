Pennsylvania System School Assessment results for 2020-21 are finally in and, as educators feared, overall scores dipped from pre-pandemic standards.

Scores, however, will not factor into Pennsylvania school evaluations. Variability in testing periods, reduced student participation rates and other factors tied to the COVID-19 pandemic would make any comparisons between schools and across years inaccurate.

Noting those issues, the percentage of students statewide scoring proficient or advanced in English learning arts and literature, mathematics and algebra, and science and biology dropped from 60.9%, 42.4% and 68% in 2019 to 55%, 37.3% and 63.7% in 2021, respectively.

Nonetheless, there were wide variations among districts and even schools in the same district.

In Lancaster County, for example, the School District of Lancaster’s lowest scoring school, Hand Middle School, scored 12.9%, 1.2% and 9.5% respectively in English, math and science while one of Manheim Township’s highest scoring schools, Nitrauer School, scored 79.5%, 66.9% and 95.5%, respectively. Results for each Lancaster County school are available online at Future Ready PA under state assessments.

Brian Barnhart, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, said the biggest surprise for him is that people are surprised about lower test scores.

“I mean we all knew the scores were gonna be lower,” he said. “I mean we’ve had a hell of a school year with quarantine, parents being afraid to send their kids, schools being disrupted. I think if anyone was surprised by lower test scores, they really haven’t been paying attention.”

Barnhart said the data is skewed because more students were out of school for quarantine or other reasons. The data, he added, should be evaluated more closely on an individual level than on an aggregate level.

‘We’re on dangerous grounds if we start saying ‘oh my the scores are so much lower. What’s going on?’,” Barnhart said. “Our school districts here in Lancaster-Lebanon county are going to be just fine.”

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said students took the PSSA tests just nine days into the start of the 2021-22 school year because the district wanted to prioritize instructional time over assessment in the spring of 2021.

“Due to the pandemic, many of our students had not attended school in person for over a year,” Rau said in an email. “The adjustment back to the school setting coupled with the immediate assessment was challenging for students. We can’t look backwards. Our teachers have been focused on meeting students where they are both academically and emotionally and helping them grow as quickly as they are able.”

Using this year’s data to determine what went wrong in education doesn’t fit the definition of standardization, Barnhart said.

State Department of Education Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Sherri Smith also acknowledged that this year’s test scores were far from the norm.

“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps,” Smith said in a news release Friday. “But this year’s results are anything but standard.”

“We recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic brought tremendous challenges to the school year, impacting students, teachers and staff alike, as we worked to protect the public health and safety of everyone in our classrooms,” she continued. “As Pennsylvania reports this federally required data, it urges caution in interpreting results given the unique learning conditions over the past few years.”

Because districts were given flexibility to administer tests between the traditional spring window and September, the release of PSSA scores were months behind schedule.

In a letter sent to PDE Secretary of Education Noe Ortega on Feb. 18, House of Representatives Speaker Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County and House Education Committee Majority Chair Curt Sonney called for an explanation for the delay.

Individual results had been released to students and parents by local school districts as early as November, according to the letter.

When scores were finally released Friday, Cutler was not satisfied with PDE’s response.

“After a multi-month delay, our worst concerns have been proven true,” he said in a statement. "Pennsylvania students at all levels are struggling to recover from the many disruptions to their education and the proof is in the scores finally released today.”

He disagreed with the department’s emphasis that results should be interpreted with caution.

“We should be worried because these tests confirm what we have seen with our children over the last two years,” Cutler said. “No parent should have to wait a year to find out if their student is struggling in school.”

Now pressure falls on teachers, administrators, parents and other school leaders to work with policymakers to fill in the gaps, Cutler added.

“The proof is clear. The learning loss our children have experienced, by no fault of their own, is immense and very real,” Cutler said. “We owe it to our children.”

Each year every Pennsylvania student grades three through eight are assessed in English Language Arts and Mathematics while every student in grades four and eight is assessed in science. Students were not tested in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Students are not the only ones being evaluated by these scores, though. The PSSAs are a tool to review teacher performance.